Watch Shania Twain Accept Equal Play Honor Award With Powerful Speech

Country queen Shania Twain lit up the stage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, delivering an iconic speech after accepting the Equal Play Honor award for her efforts in making country music all inclusive, and promoting equality in all facets of the music industry.

"Its amazing how just one statement can empower so many." The "Man I Feel Like A Woman" standout went on to express her love for CMT, and to detail the importance of diversity in the music industry.

During an interview on the red carpet before the show, Twain shared her excitement for the award stating that she continues to strive for equality within the music industry.

"There is a very low percentage of women in music. We don't have equality right now and we have to keep striving for that. It's a big honor for me to be able to represent that somehow. Music is for everyone, country music is for everyone. To me it's a family and that means that everyone is welcome." The star-studded singer also commented on tour preparations, and her favorite video look of all time.

"It's difficult to really highlight one. I guess the one i really enjoyed wearing the most was "That Don't Impress Me Much." They were all a lot of fun to create and to wear and, they are kind of like relics in their own right now. The "Man I Feel Like A Woman" look was very hard to wear. It was very structured and heavy, and more difficult to perform in."