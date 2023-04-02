Tyler Hubbard Rocks First Solo Awards Show Performance

"It's been an incredible year getting to get my feet on the ground again, the touring world and playing some shows and getting comfortable as a solo artist," Hubbard told CMT ahead of Sunday night's performance. "Seeing the reception that the fans have had to the new music and how they've connected to it and how they're showing up and singing these songs, it's just been so amazing, and I'm even more inspired than ever after this year."

The star-studded lineup of the awards show, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, also included Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, The Black Crowes and Darius Rucker, Tyler Hubbard, and Wynonna Judd and Ashley McBryde, among many others.

You can check out the full list of the night's winners here. Also, be sure to check out the best-dressed country stars who hit the 2023 CMT Music Awards red carpet.