Tyler Hubbard Rocks First Solo Awards Show Performance
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 3, 2023
Tyler Hubbard just accomplished an exciting feat for his recently launched career as a solo artist. On Sunday, April 2nd, the former Florida Georgia Line singer got everyone dancing with a performance of his latest single "Dancin' In The Country" at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.
Hubbard and his band kept the good vibes going from an outdoor stage in Austin as the second musical performance of the night. The performance comes just over two months since he released his debut solo album called Tyler Hubbard. The 18-song album also included his first solo single "5 Foot 9" which topped the country charts in 2022.
"It's been an incredible year getting to get my feet on the ground again, the touring world and playing some shows and getting comfortable as a solo artist," Hubbard told CMT ahead of Sunday night's performance. "Seeing the reception that the fans have had to the new music and how they've connected to it and how they're showing up and singing these songs, it's just been so amazing, and I'm even more inspired than ever after this year."
The star-studded lineup of the awards show, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, also included Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, The Black Crowes and Darius Rucker, Tyler Hubbard, and Wynonna Judd and Ashley McBryde, among many others.
You can check out the full list of the night's winners here. Also, be sure to check out the best-dressed country stars who hit the 2023 CMT Music Awards red carpet.