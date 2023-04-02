Watch Cody Johnson Dazzle Audience With Epic Performance

Cody Johnson took Austin by storm at the 2023 CMT Music Awards in his home state of Texas. The "Diamond In My Pocket" standout took the stage to perform hit single, "Human," as the crowd went wild. Johnson tipped his hat to the crowd after leaving it all on the stage.

During an interview on the red carpet before the show, Johnson explained that he was thrilled to be in his home state for the awards show surrounded by family and friends. "We're back in Texas. I feel like this is a home town play because it was just a month ago me and my guys sold out the movie theaters, so this feels kind of like a hometown game." Overall, the "Till You Can't" artist was just happy to be invited to the awards show.