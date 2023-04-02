Watch Keith Urban Light Up The Stage With Epic Guitar Solo

Keith Urban has done it once again! The "Wild Hearts" standout took the stage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards to perform his hit single, "Brown Eyes Baby" and the audience went wild. During the performance, Urban delivered a powerful guitar solo that had the crowd on their feet! The country king recently announced extended dates for his Las Vegas residency to take place at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from November 1st through November 18th.

Before the Australian artist performed for millions across the globe and won multiple country music awards, he worked as a salesman for a stamp company.

“I was working for a company that at the time sold Franking Machines, which was a thing where — back then — you would put postal impressions on an envelope and send them out, instead of buying a whole stack of stamps. So, you had this thing called a Franking Machine and you’d pre-load it with a whole bunch of pre-paid for stamps…So, if you’re putting out a whole bunch of mail from a business, it’s much better to get a Franking Machine, then have someone go to the post office all the time. I would have this whole long pitch about, ‘"Hi, I’m Keith, blah, blah, blah, what volume of mail would you say you do every week?’"