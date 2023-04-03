2 Charged For Disrupting Internet By Cutting Over 2,000 Fiber Optic Cables

Authorities in Connecticut have arrested two people for allegedly cutting thousands of fiber optic cables on March 24. The vandalism knocked out the internet for over 40,000 people. The cables have since been repaired.

The Norwalk Police Department said that Jillian Persons, 30, was arrested during a stakeout of a business in Bridgeport, and Austin Geddings, 30, was taken into custody in a wooded area in Stratford. Officials said they quickly identified the pair and their vehicle but did not provide details about the investigation.

Persons and Geddings were each charged with conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit larceny, and interfering with a police officer. Persons was also charged with providing a false statement to police, while Geddings was hit with an additional charge of criminal attempt to commit larceny.

Both are from Ashville, North Carolina. Authorities did not say why the pair vandalized the broadband cables or why they were in Connecticut.

They are being held on a $200,000 bond until their next court appearance on April 11.