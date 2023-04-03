2 Dead, 1 Injured After Hot Air Balloon Bursts Into Flames

Two people were killed and a girl was injured while traveling in a hot air balloon that caught fire near Mexico City on Saturday (April 1), authorities confirmed via the Associated Press.

The girl was reported to have suffered burns and a broken arm in relation to the incident, which took place near the pre-Hispanic ruin site of Teotihuacan, according to officials in the state of Mexico, which borders the capital city. Video of the incident shared on social media shows the individuals fall or jump from the balloon, according to the AP.

A 50-year-old man and 38-year-old woman were identified as the casualties. Authorities have not determined the cause of the accident and the situation is currently under investigation.

Teotihuacan is known to be a popular location for hot air balloon rides, as well as its twin Temples of the Sun and Moon, which had previously housed more than 100,000 inhabitants and extended to an estimated 8 square miles. The city was said to be among the largest in the world at its apex between 100 B.C. and A.D. 750, but was abandoned prior to the rise of the Aztecs in Mexico in the 14th century, according to the AP.