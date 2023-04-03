'Boy Meets World' Stars Reunite For William Daniels' 96th Birthday

The stars of Boy Meets World reunited for their favorite teacher, Mr. Feeny! Over the weekend, William Daniels, who portrayed the wise Mr. Feeny on the hit '90s show, celebrated his 96th birthday on Friday, March 31st. Photos obtained by People show Daniels having dinner with his wife Bonnie Bartlett Daniels and their costars Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel, and Will Friedle. Barlett Daniels played Lila Bolander on the show, the college dean and Mr. Feeny's love interest. The couple met at university and tied the knot in 1951.

That same day, the group attended a panel at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo 2023 that occurred throughout the weekend. Friedle, who played Eric Matthews on Boy Meets World, revealed to People that Daniels still offers advice to his now-adult costars. "Ninety-five years old and he still shoots out the pearls of wisdom. His wife, Bonnie, as well. Talking to them is still magical," he said. "If you're willing to listen, Bill is dropping gems left and right," Fishel chimed in.

His younger costars remember Daniels as "a model of professionalism on the set" of the hit ABC sitcom which ran from 1993 to 2000. "When we were kids, goofing off and having a good time, he was very much a Feeny-like presence," Strong said. "Even when the cameras weren't there. In terms of knowing his lines, being a complete professional, being on time. Those were things that we needed to see, and had to learn to emulate in order to be professionals in the industry."