California Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken In The Entire State

What is your favorite way to eat fried chicken? Some people pair it with a side of mac and cheese and collard greens for dinner, while others prefer to eat it with multiple breakfast foods! Some choose an endless variety of toppings, while others enjoy eating their chicken plain. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your fried chicken, there is one restaurant in California that serves this dish best!

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best fried chicken in all of California can be found at Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles in Hollywood. Taste of Home praised the restaurant for the "Obama's Special" chicken and waffles meal!

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the restaurant that serves the best fried chicken in California:

"No one does this hearty breakfast dish better than Roscoe’s—even former President Obama (among many other famous folks) is a fan! In fact, you’ll see “Obama’s Special” on the menu: three crispy wings on top of a giant waffle. Can’t make it to Hollywood? Try our 4-ingredient chicken and waffles recipe."

For more information regarding the best places to order fried chicken across the country visit tasteofhome.com.