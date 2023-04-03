Chris Brown Accused Of Attacking Music Producer In London
By Tony M. Centeno
April 3, 2023
Chris Brown has been accused of attacking a music producer while he was overseas for his European tour.
According to a report The Sun published on Saturday, April 1, an unnamed music producer claimed Brown hit him over the head with a bottle several times while they were at a party inside The Tape club in London on February 19. The alleged victim said the artist also punched and kicked him after he fell to the ground. Immediately after the attack, the unnamed man went to the hospital to treat his injuries and reportedly needed crutches to walk after he was discharged.
“It was [Brown] who hit me," the alleged victim told the outlet. "“He hit me over the head two or three times. My knee collapsed as well. He’s making out it was one of his entourage but it was him. I’ve spoken to the police and they hope to resolve the matter soon."
Reports about the incident first emerged last month but this is the first time the alleged victim is speaking out. The music producer also claimed that Brown said he would voluntarily drop by a police station in London to discuss the matter and answer questions. However, the singer did not sit down with any cops and continued on with his tour. He's now back in the U.S.
Police have not commented on the case, but it's still open while "inquiries continue." This isn't the first time Brown has been accused of assaulting someone. Years after his domestic violence case involving Rihanna, Brown also got into a physical altercation with Drake and his entourage at a nightclub in New York City back in 2012. The following year, he was involved in a brawl with Frank Ocean over a parking space in L.A. Over the years, Brown was also accused of other violent incident by multiple women and even his ex-manager Mike G.
So far, Brown has not addressed the latest instance in London.