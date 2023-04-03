Chris Brown Accused Of Attacking Music Producer In London

“It was [Brown] who hit me," the alleged victim told the outlet. "“He hit me over the head two or three times. My knee collapsed as well. He’s making out it was one of his entourage but it was him. I’ve spoken to the police and they hope to resolve the matter soon."



Reports about the incident first emerged last month but this is the first time the alleged victim is speaking out. The music producer also claimed that Brown said he would voluntarily drop by a police station in London to discuss the matter and answer questions. However, the singer did not sit down with any cops and continued on with his tour. He's now back in the U.S.



Police have not commented on the case, but it's still open while "inquiries continue." This isn't the first time Brown has been accused of assaulting someone. Years after his domestic violence case involving Rihanna, Brown also got into a physical altercation with Drake and his entourage at a nightclub in New York City back in 2012. The following year, he was involved in a brawl with Frank Ocean over a parking space in L.A. Over the years, Brown was also accused of other violent incident by multiple women and even his ex-manager Mike G.



So far, Brown has not addressed the latest instance in London.