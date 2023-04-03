Coldplay Release Surprise Tour Footage Leading Up To Film

Coldplay are hitting theaters at the end of the month, and we could not be more excited! The "Viva La Vida" standouts just shared a sneak peak of the exclusive tour footage! The special director's cut of the concert film is set to hit theaters worldwide on April 19th and April 23rd. The band took to social media to detail ticket sales and to share the preview.

"Watch the band’s full performance of A Sky Full Of Stars from Music Of The Spheres: Live at River Plate on YouTube. The definitive director’s cut of the record-breaking concert film, in cinemas worldwide on April 19 and 23. Cinema tickets on sale NOW."

As anticipation builds for the unique viewing opportunity at the end of the month, fans can now watch the band perform "A Sky Full Of Stars" Live on tour at River Plate via Youtube.