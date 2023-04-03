Colorado Eatery Named Among Restaurants That Are 'Worth The Wait'

Never underestimate people's patience, especially when it comes to food. Americans are willing to sit in long drive-thru lines and get on lengthy waitlists if it means enjoying a restaurant's delicious dishes.

For those curious about those must-try restaurants, Cheapism found the country's top restaurants that are worth the long lines. The website states, "Eager customers are willing to line up for everything from gourmet fare to humble pizza and pancakes, and most of them say the delicious payoff at the end is worth the wait. We've rounded up spots across the country where you'll need a little bit of strategy — or a lot of patience — the next time cravings call."

A Colorado restaurant made it on the list: Uncle! Here's why it was chosen:

"The most humble of foods — ramen noodle bowls — elevated to gourmet status, and other Asian fusion small plates. Waits are around an hour during the week and at least two hours on weekends. When Uncle opens, you may be able to put your name on a waitlist for a specific time later in the evening. And you'll only have to wait 20 minutes for takeout. It's the perfect marriage of expertly prepared, 'old-school' noodles with modern ingredients such as kale or lamb, Thrillist raves. And other reviewers say you can't miss the pork belly buns."