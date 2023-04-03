Authorities in Western Washington are searching for a suspect accused of attempting to kidnap a mother last week.

The victim, who had her 11-year-old son with her at the time, was driving on 420th Street South in Roy around 6 a.m. Thursday (March 30), according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said the suspect placed sandbags and a box in the roadway near Harts Valley Road.

When the woman approached the items blocking her way, she got out of her vehicle to remove them. That's when the suspect put a burlap bag over her head and bear-hugged her, authorities said. She was able to fight off the kidnapper, rush home and call 911.

Detectives said the suspect bolted through a field and hasn't been seen since.