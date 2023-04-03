'Extreme' Snowstorm To Slam Minnesota This Week

A Winter Storm Warning has been declared for the North Western portion of Minnesota from Tuesday April 4th, to Thursday April 6th. According to Bring Me The News, an extreme blizzard will move into the region on Tuesday night and continue into the day on Wednesday. The National Weather Service detailed that travel would be nearly "impossible" over the three-day period, with high winds accompanying the heavy snowfall.

“A powerful late season winter storm will impact the area Tuesday through Thursday morning. Difficult to impossible travel is expected due to heavy snow and strong winds over eastern North Dakota into northwestern MN. Areas of west central MN from Elbow Lake to Park Rapids and Wadena have a lesser chance of heavy snow and will also see a chance for sleet or freezing drizzle.”

Snow will continue to fall into Wednesday night with "blustery" conditions predicted for Thursday. The sun will return by Friday, increasing temperatures across the region.The National Weather Service listed the cities that will be effected by the impending weather conditions.

Residents inhabiting, "Mahnomen, Naytahwaush, Waubun, Alida, Ebro, Lake Itasca, Long Lost Lake, Lower Rice Lake, Roy Lake, Upper Rice Lake, Park Rapids, Detroit Lakes, Wolf Lake, Fergus Falls, Perham, New York Mills, Parkers Prairie, Henning, Battle Lake, Wadena, Menahga, Elbow Lake, Hoffman, Ashby, Herman, and Barrett" should prepare for multiple inches of snowfall and the possibility of power outages.