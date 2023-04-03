FDA Finds Dozens Of Issues At Eye Drops Factory In India Tied To Outbreak

By Bill Galluccio

April 3, 2023

Medical bottle for eye drops
Photo: Getty Images

Inspectors with the Food and Drug Administration detailed dozens of problems at an eye drops manufacturing plant tied to a fatal outbreak of drug-resistant bacteria. It was the first time that the strain of bacteria has been seen in the United States. While it initially infected people who used the eye drops, it can also be spread from person to person.

The outbreak has been linked to at least three deaths and caused at least eight people to lose their vision.

The FDA conducted a surprise inspection at the Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd. plant in India on February 20, several weeks after a recall of the company's EzriCare Artificial Tears and Delsam Pharma's Artificial Eye Ointment. Inspectors spent over a week at the plant and issued a scathing report about what they discovered.

The 14-page report details 11 observations made by the inspectors, which include poor cleaning procedures for equipment and a lack of proper training for workers. In addition, the plant failed to conduct important tests to ensure that products were sterile before they were shipped out and never tested ingredients procured from outside suppliers.

The FDA has banned all imports of eyedrops made a the factory.

Global Pharma has not commented on the report.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.