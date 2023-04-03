Florida Man Disappears After Signing Away House For $10: 'Very Worried'

A Florida senior has gone missing years after he signed away his home in a $10 real estate deal, according to WBPF. Friends and neighbors of Claude Frye told reporters they haven't heard from him lately or know where he is.

“He left all his things behind, all his clothing, his bicycle, which is his only means of transportation, his checkbook, everything. And he has no money to speak of. So why would he do that?” neighbor Vince Errico explained, adding that he's filed a missing persons report with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Department.

Back in 2021, Frye sold his Fort Pierce home of 23 years to Thomas Brinson in the hopes that he would help cover his mortgage payments. Frye's mother died in 2020, making it difficult to keep up with payments. As a result, the bank foreclosed on his longtime home.

According to court filings, Frye transferred the deed to the property to Brinson for only $10 -- something he wasn't aware of until after the fact.

“Once I signed the paper and I didn’t realize that that gave him the right to sell it and evict me,” Frye told WBPF at the time.