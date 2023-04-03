Former President Trump Departs Florida To Face Arraignment In New York City

Former President Donald Trump departed from Florida on Monday (April 3) to head to New York City to face an arraignment on dozens of charges.

Trump is the first former president to be indicted after a grand jury reportedly voted in favor of 30 charges related to business fraud. The indictment with the exact charges remains sealed but is expected to be released after Trump has been arraigned.

The former president said on Truth Social that he will spend the night and Trump Tower and surrender on Tuesday at Manhattan Criminal Court.

As Trump prepares to defend himself against the charges, he added another attorney, Todd Blanche, to his legal team.

Authorities in New York City are preparing for Trump's arraignment. They have set up barricades around the courthouse, and Mayor Eric Adams issued a security warning after a briefing with New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

"As always, we will not allow violence or vandalism of any kind. And if one is caught participating in any act of violence, they will be arrested and held accountable no matter who you are," Adams said.

While there are no specific threats, Sewell said that the department is prepared to handle any protests that may occur.

"As the mayor stated, there are no credible or specific threats to New York City at this time," Sewell said. "New Yorkers may see an increased police presence in parts of the city and should anticipate intermittent road closures over the next few days, particularly in Manhattan. To avoid delays, I urge everyone to use mass transit when possible."

The first poll conducted after the news of Trump's indictment indicated that a growing number of Americans support charging him.