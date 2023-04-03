Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken In The Entire State

What is your favorite way to eat fried chicken? Some people pair it with a side of mac and cheese and collard greens for dinner, while others prefer to eat it with their breakfast! Some choose an endless variety of toppings, while others enjoy eating them plain. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your fried chicken, there is one restaurant in Illinois that serves this dish best!

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best fried chicken in all of Illinois can be found at Honey Butter Fried Chicken located in Chicago. The fried chicken served at this fine dining establishment is very unique. Honey Butter Fried Chicken is known for turning a comfort food classic into a "craft" dining experience.

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the restaurant that serves the best fried chicken in Illinois:

"Consider this “craft comfort food,” aka an upscale version of your favorite fried chicken dinner. Spread the glistening ball of honey butter all over your piping hot poultry and honeycomb corn muffins for a meal that takes finger-licking to a new level."

For more information regarding the best places to order fried chicken across the country visit tasteofhome.com.