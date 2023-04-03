Drake had more surprises in store for the fans. While he was performing "The Motto," the audience went wild as Lil Wayne pulled up to rap his verse. Weezy hung around to deliver other songs like "Uproar" and "A Milli." Once Wayne wrapped up, Drake kept the show going by calling on 21 Savage to hit the stage with him. They gave fans a preview of the "It's All A Blur" Tour as they performed songs like "Rich Flex" and "Knife Talk." Once 21 cleared it, Cole returned to the stage to perform "No Role Modelz" and gave Drake his flowers. Drizzy returned the love by leading the crowd in singing Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You."



"I'm such a fan, and I feel like I'm speaking for all of us when I say this bro, but we are f**king wowed, amazed, blown away by your greatness," Cole said to Drake. "It gives a n***a chills to see you do this shit at the highest level nonstop and constantly serve us and bless us with the f**king soundtrack of our lives bro. I'm f**king blown away by your greatness bro."



Prior to their closing set, J.I.D, Baby Tate, Cozz, Waka Flocka, Burna Boy and Summer Walker all took the stage. Check out more scenes from the final night of Dreamville Fest below.

