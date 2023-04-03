Most Affordable Place To Buy A Home In California

As home prices rise across the country, there is one city in California where real estate remains the most affordable.

According to a list compiled by GOBankingRates, the most affordable place to buy a home in all of California is Oildale. Oildale is home to 34,350 people. The average cost of a home in Oildale is $248,001. Following closely behind Oildale with the most affordable homes in California is Porterville, Delano, Tulare, and Calexico.

Here is what GOBankingRates had to say about compiling the data to discover the most affordable locations to buy a home across the country:

"And with housing prices that keep rising – a year ago, that average was about 301,000 – combined with high interest rates, some prospective homeowners might be looking to pick up to another city or state to find the home of their dreams. Despite all that, every state is home to at least a handful of places where buyers can expect to scoop up a house on the cheap. To find the least expensive places to buy a home, GOBankingRates used data from Zillow and the U.S. Census Bureau to analyze every significant city in all 50 states and chose three to five places in each locale where houses are a steal."

For more information regarding the most affordable places to live in America visit gobankingrates.com.