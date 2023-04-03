Nashville School Shooter Planned Attack For Months, Fired 152 Shots

The Nashville Police Department revealed shocking new details about the shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, which left three children and three adults dead.

Authorities said that 28-year-old Audrey Hale "acted totally alone" and planned the shooting for several months, detailing her plans in multiple journals. The FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit is examing all of Hale's writings but has yet to determine a motive for the attack.

"It is known that Hale considered the actions of other mass murderers," the department said.

Investigators said that Hale fired a total of 152 shots from the time she shot her way into the school until she was killed by responding officers. They said that she fired 126 5.56 rifle rounds and 26 9mm rounds. They did not say how many of the shots struck the victims.

The victims have been identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney, and Hallie Scruggs, all 9 years old, school custodian Mike Hill, 61, substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61, and Head of The Covenant School Katherine Koonce, 60.

Officials said that Hale, who previously attended the school, did not specifically target her victims.

The two officers who engaged Hale discharged a total of eight rounds. Officer Rex Engelbert fired four 5.56 rounds from his rifle, and Officer Michael Collazo fired four rounds from his department-issued 9mm pistol.