Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken In The Entire State

What is your favorite way to eat fried chicken? Some people pair it with a side of mac and cheese and collard greens for dinner, while others prefer to eat it with multiple breakfast foods! Some choose an endless variety of toppings, while others enjoy eating them plain. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your fried chicken, there is one restaurant in Nebraska that serves this dish best!

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best fried chicken in all of Nebraska can be found at Time Out in Omaha. This restaurant is known for the flavor that is packed into each order and the way that they debone their chicken breasts before frying them.

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the restaurant that serves the best fried chicken in Nebraska:

"Chances are that you’ll want to eat every last bit of flavorful fried chicken on your plate at this Midwestern must-visit. And you actually can! The breasts are deboned before frying so you get a huge chunk of juicy meat just waiting to be devoured."

For more information regarding the best places to order fried chicken across the country visit tasteofhome.com.