N.O.R.E. Was 'Joking' When He Invited Andrew Tate On 'Drink Champs'

“I was joking!” he replied to one heated fan.



This isn't the first time the award-winning podcast has had to get itself out of hot water. Last month, both N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN had to go on the defense after Chris Rock accused them of calling Will Smith a b***h during his Netflix special. With Joe Budden on as a special guest, the Drink Champs hosts addressed the situation directly and specified that they did not refer to Smith like that.



"Did you call Will Smith a b***h?" N.O.R.E asked EFN.



"No man! That was you!" EFN replied. "Nah nobody here called him a b***h."

Prior to that, Drink Champs also caught heat for allowing Kanye West to spew his anti-Semitic comments and other controversial views on their show without much push back. After he invoked Ice Cube's name during their discussion, the NWA co-founder released a statement and said he had no idea what Ye was talking about.