North Braces For Massive April Blizzard As The South Faces More Tornadoes

Over 50 million Americans are under severe weather alerts for Monday (April 3) and Tuesday as the North braces for an April blizzard while the South prepares to deal with more tornadoes.

The National Weather Service said, "an impressive late-season snowstorm" could dump between one and three feet of snow across the central and northern Rockies, "with the greatest snowfall totals likely across the higher terrain of Utah, Wyoming, and Colorado."

The storm will then head east, causing blizzard-like conditions across Nebraska, the Dakotas, and Minnesota.

"A highly anomalous April snowstorm with blizzard conditions is expected from northwestern Nebraska and across the central Dakotas and then into northern Minnesota. The potential exists for 1-2 feet of wind-driven snow in the core of the heaviest snow axis, and wind gusts in excess of 40 mph are likely," the NWS said.

While the Rockies and northern states deal with rare April snow, the South and Central Plains are preparing for more severe weather after storms left dozens of people dead last week.

"Tuesday's setup will be similar to last Friday's outbreak with a potent area of low pressure tracking over the Upper Midwest, as well as surging warm, moist air coming up from the south," AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Johnson-Levine said. "The combination of warm, moist air and strong winds from the ground on up through the jet stream level of the atmosphere will allow for numerous severe thunderstorms, as well as tornadoes."