Popular Actor To Permanently Move Into Clifftop California Castle

While it is not unusual for a celebrity to purchase a large house in a remote location, this might be one of the most unique properties around! Brad Pitt purchased a coastal castle in Carmel last year, and he might be looking to move in permanently. According to SF Gate, the castle was built in 1918 and was designed to look like a medieval fortress that exists in Cornwall, England. The property, nestled in the Carmel Highlands, was sold for $40,000,000.

TMZ reported that Pitt recently sold his former property in Los Angeles. At one time, he, Angelina Jolie, and their six children inhabited the renovated mansion. Since purchasing the home for $1,700,000 in 1994, Pitt has added a ballroom, skate park, Koi pond, and a movie theatre. He put the property on the market in January and it sold for a whopping $39,000,000 in March. Remodeling the space became a hobby for Pitt over the years as TMZ mentioned that he acquired several adjacent lots to renovate just outside of his own Hollywood Hills home.

With one property sold and one property purchased within the year, it is assumed that Pitt will soon be moving into his Northern California castle.