Popular Colorado City Ranked High Among America's Healthiest Cities

By Zuri Anderson

April 3, 2023

If you're considering a healthier lifestyle, where you live can also be a factor. Many aspects of a city can influence wellness, including access to nutritious foods, doctor's offices, parks, recreational opportunities, and more. Add in rising inflation and many Americans are finding it harder to stay healthy.

That's why WalletHub released a list of the top U.S. cities prioritizing their residents' well-being. The website states, "To determine which areas prioritize residents’ well-being, WalletHub compared more than 180 of the most populated U.S. cities across 43 key indicators of good health. Our data set ranges from the cost of a medical visit to fruit and vegetable consumption to the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated."

One Colorado destination broke into the Top 10: Denver! Ranking at No. 9, the state's capital got high marks in the "Food" category, which includes access to healthy food, amount of farmer's markets, how many residents are obese, and more.

Researchers crowned San Francisco as the healthiest city in the nation, while Brownsville, Texas was ranked at the bottom, making it the unhealthiest place in America.

Here are the Top 10 healthiest cities in the United States, according to WalletHub:

  1. San Francisco, California
  2. Seattle, Washington
  3. Honolulu, Hawaii
  4. San Diego, California
  5. Salt Lake City, Utah
  6. Portland, Oregon
  7. Washington D.C.
  8. Minneapolis, Minnesota
  9. Denver, Colorado
  10. Irvine, California

Check out the full report on WalletHub's website.

