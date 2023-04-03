Selena Gomez Sends Message To Taylor Swift After Attending The Eras Tour
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 3, 2023
The Swifties and Selenators had quite the weekend! As you probably already know, Selena Gomez and her little sister Gracie attended night 2 of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in their home state of Texas. Selena and Gracie went viral for dressing up in the folklore and Speak Now eras respectively.
Several days after the Arlington show on Saturday, April 1st, Selena took to Instagram to share a post about her Eras Tour experience and send the sweetest message to her "bestie," Taylor. "Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world," she wrote alongside a photo of Gracie holding up her hands in a heart shape. "Proud to know you! love you forever and always." The post also included a video of the sisters bopping while Taylor performed on the big screen ahead of them.
Taylor's weekend in Texas was pretty monumental. In addition to her reunion with Selena, Taylor received a Key to the City, was met with a street renamed in her honor (Taylor Swift Way), and the mayor declared the weekend "Taylor Swift Weekend" and had City Hall lit up in red. The first of the three-night-run also saw Swift change up the setlist for the first time since the tour kicked off in March.
"You think you can just scroll the setlist? You think you can just come prepared?" she joked with her fans. "Let it be said about the 'Eras Tour'... there’s high jinks." The high jinks will continue as Taylor heads to Tampa, Florida for another three-night stint with opening acts beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams.