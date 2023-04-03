The Swifties and Selenators had quite the weekend! As you probably already know, Selena Gomez and her little sister Gracie attended night 2 of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in their home state of Texas. Selena and Gracie went viral for dressing up in the folklore and Speak Now eras respectively.

Several days after the Arlington show on Saturday, April 1st, Selena took to Instagram to share a post about her Eras Tour experience and send the sweetest message to her "bestie," Taylor. "Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world," she wrote alongside a photo of Gracie holding up her hands in a heart shape. "Proud to know you! love you forever and always." The post also included a video of the sisters bopping while Taylor performed on the big screen ahead of them.