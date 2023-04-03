Snoop Dogg Hits The Miz With People's Elbow During WrestleMania 39

That wasn't the only notable moment that went down during the annual WWE event. On Saturday night, Lil Uzi Vert stunned the crowd with their explosive performance of "Just Wanna Rock" while previous WWE Tag Team Champions the Usos walked to the ring. In an interview they did after the show, Uzi expressed how exciting it was to perform at the event and even said they're ready to hit the ring when WrestleMania goes to his hometown of Philadelphia next year.



“I can’t believe I’m here — I can’t believe I got to see so many people that I always wanted to see for all my life,” they told host Cathy Kelley backstage after the performance. “It’s crazy... But you know, you’ll see me... April. Philadelphia. 2024. I don’t want to give up all the surprises, but you’ll see me there."



As if that wasn't crazy enough, Bad Bunny was also in the building as a commentator, but he decided to jump in the ring to help Rey Mysterio in his match against the wrestler's son Dominik. The assist happened after Becky G hit the stage to perform "America The Beautiful." Check all the scenes you may have missed from WrestleMania 39 in L.A.