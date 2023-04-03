Superintendent Candidate Denied Job After Calling Women 'Ladies' In Email

By Bill Galluccio

April 3, 2023

The incoming superintendent of the Easthampton School District in Massaschettes had his job offer rescinded because of an email he sent trying to negotiate for higher pay.

While the school board didn't have a problem with Vito Perrone trying to get additional pay and benefits, they did have an issue with the greeting he used in the email.

According to the Daily Hampshire GazettePerrone addressed Chairperson Cynthia Kwiecinski and Suzanne Colby, executive assistant to the committee, as "ladies" in the email.

Kwiecinski felt that the term was derogatory and considered it a microaggression. She noted that "the fact that he didn't know that as an educator was a problem."

Perrone, who offered the job following a 4-3 vote by the school board, was shocked that the offer was rescinded.

"To rescind an offer because I used the address of 'Ladies' to the chair and the executive assistant is ridiculous," Perrone told the Gazette. "It seems pretty capricious, and it doesn't seem right."

"I was shocked," he added. "I grew up in a time when 'ladies' and 'gentlemen' was a sign of respect. I didn't intend to insult anyone."

Perrone said there was nothing he could do because he had yet to sign the contract.

"Honestly, I am truly, truly disappointed that I won't be in Easthampton in that building," he said. "I'm just sad."

