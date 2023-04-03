Tennessee has no shortage of incredible steakhouses waiting to serve as the perfect backdrop for any special occasion, celebration, or simply an unforgettable meal, but one longtime favorite was recognized as being the best in the state.

LoveFood searched across the country to find the best steakhouses around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state plus Washington, D.C. According to the site, the list is "based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of [LoveFood's] team."

So which Tennessee restaurant was named the best steakhouse in the entire state?

Kayne Prime Steakhouse

This Nashville steakhouse puts a modern twist on classic American steakhouse faves, utilizing unique ingredients like cotton candy and popcorn to craft incredible dishes that you're sure to remember for years to come.

Kayne Prime Steakhouse is located at 1103 McGavock Street in Nashville.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Kayne Prime serves food that makes people happy. The menu here is filled with all sorts of interesting things — we're talking popcorn buttered lobster and cotton candy bacon — and, although top-notch dining here won't come cheap, you really won't mind splashing out when the steaks are this good."

Check out LoveFood to see the full list of the top steakhouses around the country.