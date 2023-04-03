Tory Lanez's Legal Team Claims Gun Tattoos Are Tribute To 2Pac

The evidence in question includes a shirtless photo of Lanez that clearly shows a tattoo of an AK-47 rifle that's located below his chest. Lanez's legal team asserted that the rapper's tattoos were used to present his alleged passion for guns and a "history of criminality." They also claimed the AK-47 tat is only "a homage to his idol Tupac Shakur" and counts as creative expression.



“Mr. Shakur used his music and tattoos to discuss socio-political issues affecting the black community in the nineties,” the 84-page filing reads. “Yet, he, too, was misunderstood.”



Another piece of evidence that was allegedly improperly used was the prosecution's 80-minute interview with Kelsey Harris. Lanez's legal team believe the jury shouldn't have heard the interview in its entirety, especially after Harris attempted to recant most of what she said while she was on the stand. They alleged Lanez's right to council was violated when prosecutors implied that Lanez's original defense attorney Shawn Holley tried to bribe Harris.



You can see the entire list of issues with the trial and the evidence that was presented including Meg's statements to police and the infamous Instagram comment that prosecutors said came from Lanez's official account. As of now, Lanez is expected to be sentenced on April 10. However, if the motion is denied, the hearing could be delayed until late April or early May.

