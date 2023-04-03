Travis Scott Reaches Settlement With NYC Nightclub Amid Potential Charges
By Tony M. Centeno
April 3, 2023
Travis Scott is reportedly trying to do everything in his power to make up for an incident that occurred at a nightclub in New York City.
On Monday morning, April 3, TMZ reported that the Houston native recently reached a settlement with the employees of Nebula in NYC. Scott is expected to fork over some dough to the venue and the sound engineer he allegedly injured following his set at Don Toliver's party last month. The rapper was accused of attacking the man after he advised Scott to lower the music during his set. The man, only known as "Mark," went to the hospital to treat neck and back injuries.
There's no word on exactly how much Scott agreed to pay. In addition to "Mark's" injuries, the "SICKO MODE" artist was also accused of damaging the venue's speakers and video screens, which totals up to at least $12,000. Despite the settlement, Scott's case is still open according to the New York City Police Department. There was an another investigation into a separate incident that occurred with a fan who claimed the artist batted his phone away which hit his head. However, police say the allege victim stopped cooperating.
The possibility of Scott being charged with a crime in any of the cases from his Nebula performance is slim at this time, especially since the alleged victim isn't helping. It's possible authorities will use video of the incident to hit Scott with charges, but the chance of that happening is unlikely. Scott has yet to publicly comment on the situation.