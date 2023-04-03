There's no word on exactly how much Scott agreed to pay. In addition to "Mark's" injuries, the "SICKO MODE" artist was also accused of damaging the venue's speakers and video screens, which totals up to at least $12,000. Despite the settlement, Scott's case is still open according to the New York City Police Department. There was an another investigation into a separate incident that occurred with a fan who claimed the artist batted his phone away which hit his head. However, police say the allege victim stopped cooperating.



The possibility of Scott being charged with a crime in any of the cases from his Nebula performance is slim at this time, especially since the alleged victim isn't helping. It's possible authorities will use video of the incident to hit Scott with charges, but the chance of that happening is unlikely. Scott has yet to publicly comment on the situation.