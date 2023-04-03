Washington Eatery Named Among Restaurants That Are 'Worth The Wait'

Never underestimate people's patience, especially when it comes to food. Americans are willing to sit in long drive-thru lines and get on lengthy waitlists if it means enjoying a restaurant's delicious dishes.

For those curious about those must-try restaurants, Cheapism found the country's top restaurants that are worth the long lines. The website states, "Eager customers are willing to line up for everything from gourmet fare to humble pizza and pancakes, and most of them say the delicious payoff at the end is worth the wait. We've rounded up spots across the country where you'll need a little bit of strategy — or a lot of patience — the next time cravings call."

A restaurant in Washington state made it on the list: Sushi Kashiba! Here's why it was chosen:

"A spot at this small restaurant's sushi bar, watching Shiro Kashiba (once called 'Seattle's legendary sushi sensei' by Zagat) put his skills on display. Weekend waits can be an hour or two, to guarantee a spot at the sushi bar once the restaurant opens at 5 p.m. Yelpers tell of getting in line at 2:30 in order to get seat at the sushi bar. Reviewers say the sushi lives up to any hyperbole they can think of. Eating the elegant omakase — chef's choice — is the ultimate experience here, and the sushi chefs are passionate about what they're serving."