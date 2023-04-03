WATCH: California Customer 'Sabotages' Drink, Leaves Bad Review

Surveillance footage from inside the Tea Hut in Millbrae shows a customer inserting a "foreign object" into the Thai tea that he ordered. According to KRON4, the man took photos of the tea after mixing in a wad of lint, and left a bad review on the company's Yelp page. Video footage of the incident shows the man sitting down to drink the tea. He sips for awhile before reaching into his pocket to pull out the lint. He then plops the lint into the tea, takes a sip, and opens the lid to take a photo of the compromised drink. His one-star Yelp review mentioned that the service was useless, and that health department needed to intervene.

“(This) health department NEEDS to check on this El Camino REALReal location. The guys who simply gawked at the poor girl working the counter are USELESS!”