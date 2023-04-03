Wisconsin Restaurant Named The Best Steakhouse In The State

By Sarah Tate

April 3, 2023

Wisconsin has no shortage of incredible steakhouses waiting to serve as the perfect backdrop for any special occasion, celebration, or simply an unforgettable meal, but one longtime favorite was recognized as being the best in the state.

LoveFood searched across the country to find the best steakhouses around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state plus Washington, D.C. According to the site, the list is "based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of [LoveFood's] team."

So which Wisconsin restaurant was named the best steakhouse in the entire state?

Carnevor

This Milwaukee steakhouse with a delightfully punny name is apparently a hotspot for local celebrities thanks to its incredible service and menu, which includes USDA prime and Japanese Wagyu beef classics with a modern touch.

Carnevor is located at 718 N Milwaukee Street in Milwaukee.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"This ultra-chic Milwaukee steakhouse with sleek decor and a celebrity fanbase (it's frequented by both NFL and NBA players from local teams) definitely knows how to do excellent steak. Menu highlights include Japanese Wagyu filet mignon and a seafood platter to share, which includes Alaskan king crab legs, giant king prawns, mussels, and oysters."

Check out LoveFood to see the full list of the top steakhouses around the country.

