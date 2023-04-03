Wisconsin has no shortage of incredible steakhouses waiting to serve as the perfect backdrop for any special occasion, celebration, or simply an unforgettable meal, but one longtime favorite was recognized as being the best in the state.

LoveFood searched across the country to find the best steakhouses around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state plus Washington, D.C. According to the site, the list is "based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of [LoveFood's] team."

So which Wisconsin restaurant was named the best steakhouse in the entire state?

Carnevor

This Milwaukee steakhouse with a delightfully punny name is apparently a hotspot for local celebrities thanks to its incredible service and menu, which includes USDA prime and Japanese Wagyu beef classics with a modern touch.

Carnevor is located at 718 N Milwaukee Street in Milwaukee.