2 California Cities Named Among The Top Ten Fastest Growing Cities In US

The fastest growing cities in the United States all have one thing in common: they are very desirable locations. Be it exceptional healthcare facilities, safety, booming economy, weather, or activities, these locations are among the fastest growing for good reason.

According to a list compiled by Quicken Loans, the fastest growing cities in California are Madera and Roseville. These cities also rank among the fastest growing cities in America!

Here is what Quicken Loans had to say about the fastest growing cities in California:

Madera:

"Madera is the largest city in the identically named Madera County of Central California. The county includes parts of the Sierra National Forest and Yosemite National Park in its borders west of Madera city. The city ranked fifth for residential building permits with a 46% increase in 2021, and ranked 30th or higher for all other study metrics."

Roseville:

"Roseville is part of the Sacramento metro area of Northern California and a dream destination for shoppers. The Westfield Galleria at Rosefield is home to several luxury retailers and is one of several major shopping centers in the city. The Sacramento metro area awarded 29% more single-unit building permits in 2021 than the previous year, for a total of 9,390."

For more information regarding the fastest growing cities across the country visit quickenloans.com.