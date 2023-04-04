2 California Destinations Named Among The Best Tropical Vacations In The US

If you are planning your next tropical getaway, look no further than the best getaways in all of California. These locations are known for their fair weather beaches, and tropical activities!

According to a list compiled by Travel & Leisure, the best tropical vacations destinations in all of California are Catalina Island and Santa Barbara.

Here is what Travel & Leisure had to say about the best tropical vacation destinations across the state:

Catalina Island:

"Located off the coast of Southern California, Catalina Island is both hot and lush, with beaches, mountains, and plenty of places to stay, from resorts to campsites. The Hotel Atwater has been putting up Catalina Island guests in Avalon since 1920, while over at Banning House Lodge in the Two Harbors area, you’ll find chic, bed-and-breakfast accommodations and views of Catalina Harbor."

Santa Barbara:

"Though it's often called the "American Riviera," Santa Barbara could be taken for a tropical island thanks to its abundant palm trees, lush gardens, sandy beaches, and boat-filled harbor. Visitors enjoy the sunny climate, Pacific views, and outdoor adventures like hiking, biking, fishing, and golf. Rest in the shade of a palm at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara, set on the rugged cliffs overlooking the Pacific."

For a continued list of the best tropical vacation destinations across the country visit travelandleisure.com.