2 Florida Spots Named Among America's Top Tropical Vacation Destinations

When you think of a tropical getaway, warm beaches, glittery sands, palm trees, and pristine waters immediately come to mind. Travelers can enjoy some watersports, sunbathe for the perfect tan, or sip on some delicious boozy drinks. But you don't need to head to the Caribbean or a far-flung island to experience a balmy experience. You can find it right here in the United States.

That's why Travel + Leisure found the best places in the country for a tropical vacation, including U.S. territories. The website states, "Whether they're geographically tropical or not, these U.S. islands, beach towns, and resorts make for the perfect tropical-style vacation."

Two Florida destinations made it on the list! The first one mentioned was a popular one: Key West!

Writers say this paradise is known for "its sugar sand beaches and Bahamian-inspired conch-style architecture." Thousands of people also flock here for the exhilarating water activities, active nightlife, historic sites, interesting wildlife, coral reefs, and other unique draws.