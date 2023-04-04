The comparison was first made by Habba during her recent appearance on right-wing podcast The Benny Show. After the host suggested that Trump's indictment will raise him to the levels of Johnny Cash and 2Pac, Habba agreed and said his poll numbers will only go up similar to 2Pac during his incarceration in 1994 and Biggie following his nine-month jail stint in 1990.



“Donald Trump is Tupac," Habba said. "Donald Trump is Biggie Smalls — He’s better than [2Pac]…(laughs) I mean, he's close, right?"



2Pac's sister believes the comparisons are "blasphemous" and even explained the massive difference between her brother on Trump. She said 'Pac became popular due to the the fans who "were able to measure him by his words and actions that aligned." Plus he'd already been a rising artist in both the music and film industries prior to his time in jail.



Shakur also emphasized that her brother took responsibility for his sexual abuse case and was way more accountable than Trump is. She believes the comparisons being made between both late artists is an appeal to their fans, and hopes no one falls for it.

