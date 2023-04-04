American Who Bragged About Stealing $50,000 From Cartel Is Now Missing

A Texas man who reportedly bragged that he'd stolen $50,000 from a Mexican cartel is now missing, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Erik Tadeo Ramirez was reported to be last seen in Loredo, Texas, attempting to escape from a moving pickup truck as it crossed the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge, which connects through the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, the FBI confirmed in a criminal complaint. A video captured on March 24 showed a man with a bloodied face in the passenger seat of a blue Dodge Ram attempt opened the truck's door and attempted to jump out before being grabbed and pulled back inside by several other men inside the vehicle at around 1:09 a.m., officials stated in the complaint.

The truck then sped past a bridge attendant en route to Mexico as a blood-stained shirt and a pair of pants were left behind on the road. Witnesses told investigators that they'd heard Ramirez bragging about stealing $50,000 from Cartel Del Noreste while talking to an unknown woman on the phone during at a house party in Loredo at 11:00 p.m. Ramirez is reported to have told the woman that he wasn't scared of her, nor retribution for his alleged actions, because he was in the United States, according to witnesses.

The Dodge Ram was reported to have arrived at the Loredo address at around 12:45 a.m. Masked men carrying guns exited the vehicle and attacked Ramirez before dragging him into the truck and leaving the scene.

Ramirez's sister reported him missing to the Laredo Police Department and the FBI joined the investigation soon after.

“The FBI is aware of this incident, but is unable to provide comment on this ongoing investigation,” a Bureau spokesperson told McClatchy News via email on April 2. “The FBI relentlessly pursues all options when it comes to protecting the American people, and this doesn’t change when they are endangered across the border. The FBI pursues all cases with the same vigor and commitment to process.”

Jonathan Cavriales, who was identified as the driver of the pickup truck, was arrested after attempting to re-enter the United States on March 27, according to documents. The Dodge Ram pickup truck Cavriales was driving was registered to his mother, according to the FBI.