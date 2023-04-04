There's nothing better than settling down in a nice restaurant with a hefty fork and knife to dig into a juicy, beautifully made steak. Except for maybe dessert. But let's back track for a bit. LoveFood compiled a list of the best steakhouse in every state and boy, this list does not disappoint.

"Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team. They're also regularly checked and updated," the food site said about its extensive list.

In Arizona, the best steakhouse is Bourbon Steak in Scottsdale. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

If indulgent dining is what you're after, chef Michael Mina's cooking is the order of the day. The prices at Bourbon Steak might be sky high, but it's well worth it to splash out every once in a while. The 8oz filet mignon is simply superb, the service is slick, and the wine list eclectic, with lots of great choices to complement your steak. The innovative desserts shouldn't be skipped either, and the bar menu includes fantastic Korean fried chicken.

