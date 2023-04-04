Arizona Schools Join TikTok Ban

Arizona public universities have banned TikTok on university-managed devices.

Schools taking part in the ban are Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona, azcentral reports, citing school officials.

The ban at ASU went into effect Monday (April 3). Students, staff and visitors will still be able to access the social media app on campus, however, as long as they use their personal devices. The university is also deactivating its official TikTok account, @arizonastateuniversity.

At NAU, the app was removed from school-managed devices and at the University of Arizona, they're "working to block TikTok from university-owned personal computing devices," a spokesperson told the news outlet.

News of the TikTok bans comes as President Joe Biden called for the removal of the social media app on government-issued devices. Other universities that have also banned TikTok include Auburn University, the University of Oklahoma, the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University.