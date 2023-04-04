Cruise Passenger Dies After Falling Over Balcony, Landing On Another Person

By Bill Galluccio

April 4, 2023

SPAIN-TOURISM-CRUISE
Photo: Getty Images

A passenger on a Virgin Voyages cruise ship died after falling off a balcony onto a lower deck. The cruise line said that the incident happened on Sunday (April 2), shortly after the Valiant Lady departed from Miami.

"On Sunday, shortly after departure, there was a medical emergency involving one of our passengers," the cruise line company said in a statement. "This passenger went over their balcony onto a lower deck and, despite receiving immediate medical attention, has passed away."

According to a report by Insider, the person who fell landed on another person. However, that person was not seriously injured.

After the incident, the ship returned to Miami early Monday morning but has since departed with an updated itinerary. In a statement to PEOPLE, Virgin Voyages said that the itinerary change was due to weather conditions and not related to the death of the passenger.

Officials did not identify the victim or say why they fell from their balcony. The cruise line told passengers they would receive 100% credit on a future cruise.

