"Years down the line MTV Cribs walked me thru the garage to see the Ferrari, Benz coupe, and the Bentley that determined rather or not you were actually a big dog," he continued. "As the grind would have it we didn’t link up when I first got in the game because it just wasn’t my time, I’d crossed paths wit the legend often thru making moves wit Wayne but it was clearly not my place to introduce myself or talk about how it was a dream of mine to work with him. I had to play my part ya kno. The universe is the universe tho and it makes things right when it’s hood and ready to haha."

Curren$y and Jermaine Dupri have been in the lab cooking up new music since 2021. After a few videos of them in the studio surfaced on social media, JD finally confirmed their project earlier this year. Like Spitta mentioned, both artists recorded plenty of songs together, which will most likely appear on other joint projects in the future. Last month, the So So Def founder told VIBE that he and Curren$y have at least 40 songs prepared for their new EP series.



“We got 40 songs saved so we got music," Dupri said. "We don’t even have to go in the studio again and we can roll out four volumes without going to the studio again, and we not going to stop.”



In a Twitter Spaces conversation held last month, Curren$Y and JD said they dropped the project on 4/4 in honor of the Jet Life founder's birthday and 404 Day in Atlanta. Listen to For Motivational Use Only, Vol. 1 below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE