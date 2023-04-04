Dad Accidentally Put Beer In Son's Lunchbox, Said He Thought It Was Water

A father on TikTok said he mistakenly put beer in his son's lunchbox because he thought it was water.

Will Myers, a 'Money Mindset Coach' who goes by the moniker @MoneyManMyers, said he accidentally packed a can of Guinness thinking it was his son's favorite sparkling water, Liquid Death, in a TikTok post that included the caption, "#parentingwin."

“Well, I gotta go pick up my kid from school today because I made a big mistake," Myers said. “Whenever my son was born, the best advice was: ‘You know more than you think you do.’ But today is not that day, let me show you.”