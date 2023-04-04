Dad Accidentally Put Beer In Son's Lunchbox, Said He Thought It Was Water
By Jason Hall
April 4, 2023
A father on TikTok said he mistakenly put beer in his son's lunchbox because he thought it was water.
Will Myers, a 'Money Mindset Coach' who goes by the moniker @MoneyManMyers, said he accidentally packed a can of Guinness thinking it was his son's favorite sparkling water, Liquid Death, in a TikTok post that included the caption, "#parentingwin."
“Well, I gotta go pick up my kid from school today because I made a big mistake," Myers said. “Whenever my son was born, the best advice was: ‘You know more than you think you do.’ But today is not that day, let me show you.”
Myers then showed the two cans side-by-side, both of which were primarily black with gold designs and white lettering.
"You see, one of these is sparkling water and he likes for me to pack that in his lunch because it's awesome," Myers said. "One of these is not sparkling water, although it looks like [a] sparkling water can, it is not sparkling water, therefore, I've got to go pick up my kid from school and try to explain this situation."
One commenter claimed that his dad sent him "to school with a Mike's Hard Lemonade in Kindergarten so I think it's a normal dad thing."
Another showed understanding by posting "mistakes happen" and added, "this will be a great story and memory."