A close-knit Facebook Group based in Florida is splitting a $1 million lottery prize they all chipped in for, according to the state lottery.

Officials said 60-year-old Elizabeth Williams, of Jacksonville, claimed the massive prize from the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR game Monday (April 3) on behalf of the Lucky Lotto Champs Facebook group. The winners chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Five lottery players across the Sunshine State make up the group, who were all on Facebook Live when they watched Williams scratch the winning ticket.

"We're a close-knit group that enjoys putting our money together to play Scratch-Offs," Williams told the Florida Lottery. "When I scratched the ticket, I couldn't believe it. All I could say was 'O-M-G' over and over."