Facebook Lottery Group Scores $1 Million Prize From Scratch-Off Game
By Zuri Anderson
April 4, 2023
A close-knit Facebook Group based in Florida is splitting a $1 million lottery prize they all chipped in for, according to the state lottery.
Officials said 60-year-old Elizabeth Williams, of Jacksonville, claimed the massive prize from the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR game Monday (April 3) on behalf of the Lucky Lotto Champs Facebook group. The winners chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.
Five lottery players across the Sunshine State make up the group, who were all on Facebook Live when they watched Williams scratch the winning ticket.
"We're a close-knit group that enjoys putting our money together to play Scratch-Offs," Williams told the Florida Lottery. "When I scratched the ticket, I couldn't believe it. All I could say was 'O-M-G' over and over."
🎉🏆 CONGRATULATIONS to our Spectacular new Scratch-Off winners! 🤑💰 Their big win was captured during a Facebook Live event - watch below to see the moment they won and click here to read the full story! https://t.co/bjqIhfOQmb pic.twitter.com/Dp1rqRQ5xT— Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) April 3, 2023
The winning ticket was purchased at a Publix located at 7749 Normandy Boulevard in Jacksonville. The store will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the lucky scratcher.
$1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR is a $50 scratch-off game that features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50, according to the Florida Lottery.