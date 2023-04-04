Facebook Lottery Group Scores $1 Million Prize From Scratch-Off Game

By Zuri Anderson

April 4, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A close-knit Facebook Group based in Florida is splitting a $1 million lottery prize they all chipped in for, according to the state lottery.

Officials said 60-year-old Elizabeth Williams, of Jacksonville, claimed the massive prize from the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR game Monday (April 3) on behalf of the Lucky Lotto Champs Facebook group. The winners chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Five lottery players across the Sunshine State make up the group, who were all on Facebook Live when they watched Williams scratch the winning ticket.

"We're a close-knit group that enjoys putting our money together to play Scratch-Offs," Williams told the Florida Lottery. "When I scratched the ticket, I couldn't believe it. All I could say was 'O-M-G' over and over."

The winning ticket was purchased at a Publix located at 7749 Normandy Boulevard in Jacksonville. The store will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the lucky scratcher.

$1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR is a $50 scratch-off game that features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50, according to the Florida Lottery.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.