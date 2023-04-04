Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie's Official Cause Of Death Revealed

Fleetwood Mac front woman Christine McVie passed away on November 30th, 2022 at the age of 79. At the time, she was in bad heath and had publicly discussed multiple debilitating heath complications leading up to her death. According to her death certificate obtained by The Blast, McVie died of an ischemic stroke after being diagnosed with "an aggressive form of cancer." This specific type of stoke occurs when “a blood clot blocks or narrows an artery leading to the brain." Despite cancer being present throughout her body, doctors were not able to locate a tumor.

Her family shared a post after she passed away that detailed her passing to be "peacefully at the hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family." Fleetwood Mac also released a statement honoring the iconic sonstress following her death.

"There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."

The "Songbird" singer was cremated.