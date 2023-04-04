Florida Cops Searching For Possible Serial Killer After 3 Teens Shot Dead

By Bill Galluccio

April 4, 2023

Police line tape
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities in Florida believe a serial killer may be on the loose after three teenagers were found shot and killed last week. The first victim, 16-year-old Layla Silvernail, was found on Thursday (March 28) in a dumpster with a gunshot wound to her head. She was still alive but was declared brain dead and will be taken off life support so her organs can be donated.

The next day, a 17-year-old boy was found dead on the side of the road about a mile away from where Silvernail was found. He also had a gunshot wound to the head.

On Saturday, another 16-year-old girl was found shot to death inside Silvernail's car, which was partially submerged in a lake.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said that investigators are trying to determine if the three murders are connected and have asked the public for any information about the murders.

"My Major Crimes Detectives are working 24/7 to continue their murder investigation and diligently track down every possible lead. We are devastated by the families of these three teenagers, and we are dedicated to bringing whoever is responsible for these atrocious acts to justice," he said in a video statement.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.