Four California Towns Named Among The 'Best In The US'

Some of the most beautiful places across the country exist just beyond the city limits. Wether you are looking for a new place to live or a weekend getaway, these small California towns are certainly the place to be!

According to the U.S. News & World Report, the best small towns in California are Lake Tahoe, Monterey, Sonoma, and Laguna Beach. These towns also rank among the best in the country!

Here is what U.S. News & World Report had to say about a few of the best small towns in all of California:

Lake Tahoe:

"Straddling the California-Nevada state line, Lake Tahoe lets visitors choose their own adventure. Ski at the intimate, cozy Homewood Mountain Resort in winter or soak up some sun and swim at Kings Beach State Recreation Area in summer. Olympics enthusiasts should check out Palisades Tahoe (formerly Squaw Valley), the site of the 1960 Winter Olympics, while those with extra money to spend can tempt Lady Luck at the casinos located on the Nevada side of the lake."

Monterey:

"A popular California vacation destination, Monterey is known for its stunning coastal setting. The best ways to enjoy the region's geography are to ride along the 17-Mile Drive and hike through beautiful Point Lobos State Natural Reserve. If you're a golfer, don't miss the chance to hit the links at Pebble Beach, which is widely considered one of the most beautiful courses in the country."

For more of the best small towns across the country visit travel.usnews.com.