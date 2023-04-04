"I heard Twitter is gonna take away the Blue checkmarks if you don't pay," he tweeted. "F**k that checkmark... I guess it matters to some people."



The pioneer gangsta rapper isn't the only celebrity who's complained about the extra charge. LeBron James and Dionne Warwick have also protested against paying for verification. Akon reportedly used his Twitter account to speak out against the changes in the social media website's new verification process. Akon, who's had an account since 2009, sent out a tweet that stressed the necessity for the blue checkmarks to protect fans from imposters. Ironically, he claimed a hacker crafted the critical tweet.



"My account was just hacked," Akon tweeted on Monday, April 3. "This tweet didn’t come from me. Whom ever hacked my account, Please keep your personal opinions away from my profile respectfully."