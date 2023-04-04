Iconic Destination Named Colorado's Most Beautiful Place

By Nathaniel Weekes

April 4, 2023

Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Photo: Getty Images

The United States is a huge country, meaning there are hundreds of picturesque natural scenery to explore. These scenic places range from majestic mountains and canyons to long stretches of coastal shores. These landscapes make for some unforgettable experiences or nice additions to your social media page.

If you're looking to view breathtaking places, Travel + Leisure pinpointed the most beautiful place in every state. The website states, "The natural beauty found across the 50 states is so vast and staggering, it's practically impossible to make sense of — though you can't say we didn't try. Here, our totally subjective, state-by-state list of the most beautiful places in the U.S."

Writers say the most beautiful place in Colorado is the Garden of the Gods! Here's why it was chosen:

"Anyone with even a passing interest in geology (or photography, or just knockout natural splendor in general) might find themselves at a loss for words at the sight of Garden of the Gods. Two tips: Aim to visit the lofty sandstone formations on a weekday morning to avoid the crowds, and take the Siamese Twins loop for a view of the snowy Pikes Peak (inspiration for 'America the Beautiful') set in a frame of red rocks."
